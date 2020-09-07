Tanzania: PM Lauds Religious Leaders for Peace Promotion

THE government has reiterated its commitment to continue cooperating with all religions, given their contributions on protecting and maintaining peace and unity in the country, Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa has said.

The Prime Minister made the statement yesterday in Arusha in a special event held to pray for the country ahead of the General Election set for October 28, this year.

He was of the view that since independence, the government has been maintaining a belief that religion is a source of the prevailing peace and tranquility of the country.

"Through prayers, the country has been able to overcome various threats including Covid-19 pandemic, while other countries are still struggling to get rid of it," the Premier said.

"President John Magufuli saw the importance of prayers as a result, he asked all Tanzanians to pray for three days for the almighty God to rescue the country from the disaster that eventually disappeared," he added.

Premier Majaliwa appealed to the religious leaders and Tanzanians at large to continue praying for the country, for it to overcome challenges that may rise, in order to continue enjoying peace, unity and harmony.

Speaking of the coming general election, Mr Majaliwa asked all eligible voters to exercise their democratic rights by choosing good leaders, who would bring development in their areas.

For his part, the Arusha Regional Commissioner Idd Kimanta assured of the safety of the region, asking Arusha residents to preserve their Voters identity cards well.

Earlier, the Director of Radio Safina FM, Ms Hellen Lema, who organised the prayer, said the congress was presided by 21-day prayers that aimed at destroying all spiritual enemies of the country's progress.

In another development, while at Kirima Juu Ward, Kibosho in Moshi rural constituency, Kilimanjaro region, Mr Majaliwa said the government has put in place proper plans of empowering all Tanzanians to boost their economies.

He said the plan has also aimed at empowering petty traders for them to improve their business and eventually graduate from the poverty line.

Mr Majaliwa made the statement at a campaign rally for CCM candidates, saying the ruling party has also planned to work on infrastructure and other social services in the constituency.

"I have come here to ask for votes of our Presidential candidate Dr John Magufuli, Member of Parliament for Moshi rural constituent Prof Patrick Ndakidemi and all ward councillors from CCM, for them to be able to deliver all the promises stipulated in the party's election manifesto" he said.

"During the past five years, the government has constructed a number of strategic development projects on health, water, education, electricity, roads, airports and railways, all these aimed at improving service delivery to Tanzanians," he explained.

Speaking of the projects that were implemented for the past five years, Mr Majaliwa said a total of 2.1bn/- were spent for construction of health centres at Uru Kyaseni, Uru Kusini and Okaoni.

The money was also spent on renovation of Kahe, Kilema, Kisao, Chemchemi, Mowo, Kitowo and Shimbwe dispensaries, whereas a total of 12.2bn/- were issued for procuring medicines and other medical supplies.

On the education sector, the Premier said so far a total of 4.8bn/- were disbursed for renovation of school infrastructure and other costs for fee-free education to 252 primary schools in Moshi District council for the past five years.

The government also dished out 10.2bn/- that covered school fees, food, hostel costs and allowances for headmaster to 59 secondary schools in the district.

Moreover, a total of 1.6bn/- were spent on the construction and finishing of 18 classrooms, 109 toilet pits, one dining hall, six houses for teachers, and one administration block as well as procuring one photocopy machine. All these projects were held at Maweni, Mahoma, Ngaroni and Sangana primary schools.

Eight Secondary schools such as Ashira, Umbwe, Sakayo, Mosha, Muungano, Kisarika, Shimbwe and Kamocho were provided with a total of 7.3bn/- that were spent on construction and renovation of 26 classrooms, 45 toilet pits, six dormitories, 14 laboratories as well as construction of teachers houses.

Some other 5.3bn/- were spent on water projects for Lyamungo- Umbwe, Njiapanda, Tella Mande, Mamba-Mruma, Shimbi Mashariki, Leto and Ngareni.

"The government also disbursed 6.3bn/- for drilling water in Mweka, Mamba south, Mang'ana, Kyaronga, Kiwaya and Rudugai, Kaloleni, Mkashilingi, Kipure, Nikodemo and Mrusungu," he said.