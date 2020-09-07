Nigeria: 'Increased Electricity Tariffs, Removal of Subsidy Key to Economic Recovery'

7 September 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By Chinedu Eze

Public analyst and lecturer at the Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago-Iwoye, Prof Olawale Ajayi, has stated that the increase in electricity tariff and the removal of subsidy on the price of petrol are actions aimed at encouraging efficiency in electricity supply and finding the right pricing for fuel to in order to free the government to concentrate on providing other social amenities for the citizens.

Ajayi, who stated this on Arise TV morning programme yesterday, said deregulation would allow market forces to determine the price of petrol and improve efficiency.

According to him, "It was believed that deregulation would allow market forces to determine the price and improve efficiency. It happened in the telecom industry. The government was in charge when services were very poor, but when the private sector came in, telephony became available, cheaper and accessible, and also contributed in developing the economy.

"So deregulation will take government out of the picture and make electricity more efficient and accessible. I think we may have to go this route. The only alternative is to allow the government to start producing power but this has not worked in the past, so it is better it is given to private investors in order to have efficient electricity supply."

The don noted that unless producers are paid the amount of money that would cover their expenses and enable them make profit, the plan to have efficient supply of electricity wouldn't work.

Ajayi, however, said there should be subsidy for rural dwellers and low-income earners, remarking that every government gives subsidies.

"But what are you subsidizing? Let's go back to the blue print and get pro-poor subsidy so that the poor and marginalised should benefit while those that can pay should pay. More efficient producers will come in and competition will drive down the prices (tariffs). You can always ensure that people are not wasting resources, petroleum resources," Ajayi said.

He said the government is beset with financial challenges occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic, which crashed oil prices, so there is really nowhere to get the needed funds than to bring in the private sector.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Drama as Kenyan Socialite Vera Sidika's Ex Parades Her Nude Pics
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Bitter Anniversary in Zimbabwe a Year After Mugabe Died
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.