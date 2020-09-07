Kenya: Jubilee Battle for Kajiado Political Soul Intensifies

Deputy President William Ruto has launched an all-out political war against President Kenyatta in Kajiado County in what looks like a battle for the political soul in the Head of State's backyard.

Two camps have emerged in the county's Jubilee wing, with leaders now positioning themselves behind President Kenyatta and Opposition leader Raila Odinga on one side and DP Ruto on the other.

Political activity

Due to populous satellite towns that offer swing votes, the county is considered the President and the DP's springboard considering it gave TNA the first MP (Moses Sakuda) in the 2012 Kajiado North by-election following former Security Minister George Saitoti's death in an air crash.

The past month has witnessed heightened political activity, with several meetings convened to drum up support for both sides.

The meetings were launched last month at the Kajiado home of Cotu boss Francis Atwoli and was attended by Kanu leader Gideon Moi and several local MPs.

A few days later, Kajiado South MP Katoo ole Metito broke his long political links with the President and defected to the Ruto camp in what is seen as preparing his ground to run for governorship under the Tanga Tanga ticket. He took a delegation from his constituency to the DP's Karen home.

A while later, Kajiado Senator Philip Mpaayei and Jubilee nominated Senator Mary Seneta separately led delegations to Karen.

Handshake

Last Friday, Mr Ruto invited 24 MCAs from the assembly's backbench for yet another meeting. Kajiado West George Sunkuyia accompanied the ward reps.

This came just three days after 37 MCAs met Governor Joseph ole Lenku to chart a path on how they will support the Handshake amid a looming referendum.

The Uhuru-Raila wing championed by Governor Lenku has not been left behind.

Before the DP hosted the MCA, the governor had assembled the assembly leadership led by Mr Osoi and 37 out of 41 MCAs.

They held a consultative meeting in Ongata Rongai, where they deliberated on how to continue supporting the Handshake and the agitation for reforms under BBI.

Legacy projects

Last Thursday, the Lenku camp was bolstered by the support of Interior CS Fred Matiang'i and his counterparts Mutahi Kagwe (Health) and Keriako Tobiko (Environment).

The CSs met the Lenku troops and told administration and security officials in the county to keep an eye on local political and development activities.

"We're steadfast in our support for President Kenyatta, the Handshake and all the legacy projects he wants to complete. We support his unity efforts with the Opposition. It's time we worked for the people," the Governor said.