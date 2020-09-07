South Africa: Iconic District Six Museum Faces Threat of Closure Unless 'Love Letters' From the Public Can Save It

opinion

Helping to save the District Six Museum will be an expression of our commitment to telling the stories of place and displacement, of home and exile.

'A place belongs forever to whoever claims it hardest, remembers it most obsessively, wrenches it from itself, shapes it, renders it, loves it so radically that he remakes it in his own image.' - Joan Didion: The White Album

On 11 February 2016 David Kramer's new musical, District Six - Kanala, had its opening night at The Fugard Theatre. It was on 11 February 1966 that District Six was declared a "whites-only" area as more than 60,000 people in the District were left to watch their homes being bulldozed. The "coloured" families who moved out of the centre of town would be relocated, courtesy of the apartheid government, to what became known as the Cape Flats; places such as Lavender Hill and Bonteheuwel. That single act changed Cape Town's spatial landscape forever.

It also changed the fundamental fabric of our city and, today, District Six remains a powerful symbol of apartheid displacement, with St Mark's church standing in the midst of a barren space. It stands as a reminder of the failure of post-apartheid...