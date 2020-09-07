Malawi: More Awareness Messages Needed to Combat Malnutrition

Mchinji — Sun Business Network, a non-governmental organisation working towards the fight against malnutrition in the country, has expressed need for more awareness messages to help combat malnutrition in the country.

Central Region Coordinator for the organisation, Andrew Chinguwo, made the remarks Saturday upon donating assorted hand washing items to Nkhwazi Market Committee in Mchinji to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He expressed optimism with recent revelations that stunting in the country has slightly reduced to 37 per cent from 42 per cent.

Chinguwo, however, pointed out that despite people having food, they do not know how to combine the food in terms of what is essential so that they have all the necessary essential vitamins.

"The figures show that there is still a long way to go to reach good figures. The problem is that people are not aware about the causes of malnutrition.

"They don't know what should comprise a meal so that they have all the necessary essential vitamins," he explained.

"As an organisation, we are engaging and inspiring businesses to invest in nutrition so that we support government's initiatives in combating malnutrition in the country,"

"So, because this year we have been hit by COVID-19 pandemic, with support from World Food Program (WFP) and other partners, we decided to use some of our funds to donate preventive items of COVID-19 in markets where we also do our businesses," he said.

After receiving the donation, Nkhwazi Market Committee Secretary, Nelson Kumwembe hailed Sun Business Network for the timely support, saying the market was lacking hand washing materials to contain the spread of COVID-19.

"We are happy that today we have received these materials, the donation will take us a long way in the fight against Coronavirus," he said.