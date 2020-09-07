Malawi: MRCS Hands Over Mk44 Million Emergency Treatment Unit to MH Hospital

7 September 2020
Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)
By Kondwani Magombo

Mangochi, September 7. 2020 : Malawi Red Cross Society (MRCS) on Friday officially handed over an emergency treatment unit to Mangochi District Hospital in response to government's appeal for more emergency treatment centres in the country in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

The unit, formerly a dilapidated TB Ward, has been refurbished and redesigned to have female and male sections, and two separate ablution rooms for male and female patients, among other facilities.

MRCS, with financial support from Agricultural Transformational Initiative (ATI), spent MK44 million on the refurbishment and fittings of the ward and procurement of personal protective equipment (PPE) and other medical equipment including an oxygen concentrator.

