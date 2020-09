Tunis/Tunisia — Health Minister Faouzi Mehdi went Sunday to the bedside of Warrant Officer Rami Limam who was injured in a terrorist attack at the roundabout of Akouda/El Kantaoui, Sousse.

The warrant officer is in a stable condition after undergoing a delicate surgery, the minister said.

"Warrant Officer Rami Limam was stabbed several times in the chest and stomach, which caused a severe internal and external haemorrhage," Chief Surgeon at Sahloul teaching hospital Ajmi Chaouech told TAP.