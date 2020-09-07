Kenya: Governor Njuki Presents Himself to EACC for Grilling Ahead of Arraignment

Nairobi — Tharaka Nithi Governor Muthomi Njuki presented himself at the Ethics and Anti-Corruption (EACC) headquarters in Nairobi for grilling on Monday morning following the Public Prosecutor's recommendation to have him charged for embezzlement.

Njuki faces fraud charges for the award of a tender for a Sh34.9 million solid waste project, which investigators said was irregularly awarded.

Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji approved EACC request to charge the county chief over his alleged involvement in the fraud.

The project was procured, implemented and commissioned without an Environmental Impact Assessment and before the National Environment Authority issued a license, Haji pointed out.

The DPP said investigators had established that the tender was awarded to a company known as Westomaxx Investments Limited, that had presented fraudulent documents, yet there were six other firms that qualified for the job.

Those to be arraigned alongside Governor Njuki are Fridah Muthoni Murungi (Chief Officer Environment and Natural Resources), Floridah Kiende Nyigwah (Acting Director Procurement) and Murithi Njue (Finance Officer).