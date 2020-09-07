Kenya: Lari MP Mburu Mwangi Set for Arraignment Over Mismanaged Sh27 Million NG-CDF Funds

Nairobi — Lari Member of Parliament Jonah Mburu Mwangi was expected in court on Monday to face charges of misuse of Sh27 million from the National Government Constituency Development Fund (NG-CDF) kitty.

He was arrested and released on bail on Friday pending the arraignment on Monday.

Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) arrested the lawmaker following the approval of charges against him and five co-accused persons by the Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji.

The accused persons include including NG-CDF Committee members and suppliers.

The DPP listed the MP alongside his company Pambazuko Distributors Limited, Ayaan Mahadhi, a NG-CDF accounts Manager, Peter Mugo Mwangi (NG-CDF Committee Chairperson and proprietor of two firms) AND Francis Gachoka Kimuyu (NG-CDF Clerk who is also a director of Kimondo and Sons General Supplies).

The MP and the CDF officials are accused of conflict of interest having traded with the NG-CDF using companied they own.

Haji said they will face charges of conspiracy to commit corruption, conflict of interest, abuse of office, willful failure to comply with procurement laws, dealing with suspect property and acting without authorization.

The DPP arraigned Malindi legislator Aisha Jumwa on similar charges on August 31, in relation to a Sh57 million graft case.

Jumwa and NG-CDF officials denied embezzling public resources.

The court freed Jumwa on Sh2 million cash bail while other NG-CDF officials who had been granted Sh5 million cash bail during an earlier appearance in court had their terms reviewed downwards to Sh500,000.