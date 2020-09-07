Nigeria: N5bn Monthly Not Enough for 2.7m IDPs - Senator

7 September 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Queenesther Iroanusi

No amount of resources can sustain the 2.7 million Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in camps in the northeast, not even N5 billion monthly, the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Special Duties, Yusuf Yusuf, has said.

He also urged the federal government to stop "IPD syndrome" and called on security agencies to do more to end the insurgency so that people could safely return to their various towns and villages.

The lawmaker said this while briefing journalists on his committee's findings after an oversight visit to various IDP camps in the northeast, Daily Trust Newspaper reported.

Mr Yusuf noted that most of the victims of insurgency were eager to return home and fend for themselves, but their villages were still inaccessible.

Nigeria, he said, might witness a major crisis from the IDPs, who were mostly orphans below the age of 18, if nothing was done to get them back to their villages.

"It is a very sad thing that I have seen in the IDP camps. There are 2.7 million people in the IDP camps. No amount of resources that can sustain or take care of their palliatives.

"We cannot continue to believe that the IDP syndrome should continue. We must exit it at one time or the other. It is a sad thing. There are children who are orphans in all respects and most of them are below the age of 18. It's a time bomb waiting to explode.

"The government, the development partners are doing their best but the resources are very small. We cannot sustain spending about N5 billion a month to take care of these people," he said.

Mr Yusuf's remarks come on the heels of concerns about the safety and welfare of the IDPs, especially women and children.

The UN has also raised concerns about the population of the camps and the high risk of contracting and spreading COVID-19 disease.

To further cater for the IDPs, the Minister of humanitarian, disaster management and social development, Sadiya Farouq, has said the Nigerian Air Force will commence air-dropping of food relief to internally displaced persons (IDPs) in difficult to reach locations of Borno State.

The federal government had earlier outlined the challenges faced by NGOs operating in the northeast to include insecurity, floods or terrain, which it said could be addressed with the support of the security services.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Drama as Kenyan Socialite Vera Sidika's Ex Parades Her Nude Pics
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Erica Disqualified, Lucy Evicted from Big Brother House
Bitter Anniversary in Zimbabwe a Year After Mugabe Died

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.