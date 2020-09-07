South Africa: Western Cape SAPS Pays Tribute to Fallen Members

press release

Acting Western Cape Provincial Commissioner, Major General MM Manci with SAPS Western Cape Provincial management and families of the seven WC fallen heroes laid wreaths at the SAPS Western Cape Memorial Site after virtually joining the national Commemoration event at the Union Buildings.

The wreath laying was preceded by a short address by the Acting Provincial Commissioner in the Pinelands Sports Ground Hall where he paid tribute to the fallen heroes.

Represented at the short ceremony were the families of fallen heroes:

Constable Sigcu

Sgt Hoffman

WO Joseph

Constable Kolina

Sgt Prins

WO Meyer

Const Khethiwe