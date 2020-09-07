South Africa: DA's Policy Conference Is Over - Unlike Its Internal Battles

6 September 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Rebecca Davis

The DA's online policy conference ended on Sunday, with leaders hailing it as a triumphant success. But it took place against the backdrop of a bloody weekend for the party, with newspapers spelling out further details of the investigations and charges pending against a number of high-profile DA figures.

A "clear alternative".

Those were the two words used repeatedly by DA leaders when summing up the outcome of the party's policy conference: that the policies adopted allow for a distinct differentiation between the DA and the ANC.

The headline resolution to emerge from the conference was the adoption of the DA's economic justice policy, which proposes doing away with race-based empowerment programmes.

At a post-conference media briefing on Monday, the party is expected to spell out the details. At this stage, it is unclear what amendments, if any, were made to the draft policy previously analysed by Daily Maverick.

DA's bold new economic policies may be out of step with SA realities

Judging by a statement by DA federal chairperson Ivan Meyer, however, the gist of the policy appears to adhere closely to the draft proposal. That document calls for the abolition of BBBEE and quotas for race and gender,...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

