South Africa: Yes, You Can Come Down Hard On Corruption, Mr President, and Here's How

7 September 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Mmusi Maimane

There are four policy interventions that President Cyril Ramaphosa can introduce that will go a long way towards tackling the endemic corruption within the government and the ANC.

When I left formal politics last year, I promised myself I would stop publicly pursuing the ANC and its countless and persistent infractions of goodwill and common decency in government. After six years as leader of the official opposition in Parliament, it became second nature to use every opportunity to shriek disapproval of the ANC's track record in government and how its rank failures are directly felt by South Africa and all its people.

It was muscle memory. And it took much intentional "unlearning" to reverse such an uninspiring brand of reactionary politics. Not only does it lack vision, but it requires very little effort. To point out the ANC's failures is a simple task. It is no innovative political strategy, that's for sure.

That being said, as I witnessed the unfolding corruption scenes within the ANC over the past days, I've had to revisit my new-found approach. Not for myself, not even for the One South Africa Movement, but for South Africa. Looting is not an ANC issue; it affects the...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

