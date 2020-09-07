South Africa: Police Seek Missing 12-Year-Old Boy - Port Elizabeth

press release

The Motherwell Family Violence Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit in Port Elizabeth are urgently seeking the community's assistance in tracing a 12-year-old boy who left home on Friday morning, 04 September 2020 in Kwadwesi.

It is alleged that at about 07:10, Mathew Ngzoba (12) had an argument with his mother where after he packed a bag of clothing and left their house in Mnyanazi Street in Kwadwesi. He has since not returned home. It is the first time that the young boy had left home. It is not known what he was wearing at the time.

Anyone who can assist police in tracing Mathew or may know of his whereabouts is urged to contact Detective Warrant Officeer Riaan Botha on 081 594 0549 or Crime Stop 08600 10111 or their nearest police station.