South Africa: Young South African in Five-Month Detention Centre Nightmare in China

7 September 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Peter Fabricius

Straightjacketed and strapped to a stretcher, with Chinese prison officials kicking and slapping him and forcibly pumping his stomach to expel the bleach he had just drunk. This was how 23-year-old South African Joshua Doman ended his year of teaching in China.

The tenth of June, 2020 was the lowest point of Joshua Doman's five-month imprisonment in Beijing. He had swallowed bleach in sheer desperation, hoping it would make him so sick that prison officials would have to deport him. Instead, he would spend another six weeks in Beijing's notorious No. 1 Detention Centre.

The Chinese government has denied ill-treating Doman, saying his account is "totally inconsistent with the facts". It specifically denied that he had been kicked or beaten when prison officials treated him after he had ingested disinfectant. It said "doctors there treated him on the spot, thus avoiding causing serious consequences to his health". The full statement is carried below.

Reunited; Joshua Doman and his mother Cynthia Immelman meet again after his extended stay in China. (Photo supplied)

Doman had been in China for a year teaching, visiting friends and travelling around. Distracted with making travel plans, his visa expired. The South African embassy in Beijing advised...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

