Morocco: Remote Learning Adopted in Institutions Located in Covid-19 Hotbeds - Ministry

Rabat — The Ministry of National Education, Vocational Training, Higher Education and Scientific Research has announced that remote learning will be adopted in institutions located in districts classified as Covid-19 hotbeds.

In accordance with the instructions of the territorial and health authorities, remote learning will be applied for students of public and private schools and foreign missions which are located in closed districts or places classified as Covid-19 hotbeds at the national level, the ministry points out in a release.

These students will not return to their schools until the epidemiological situation in these districts has improved, the ministry notes, adding that the regional education and training academies will announce the list of the concerned institutions at the level of each provincial directorate.

This decision also applies to students from families that include Covid-19 cases, the source says.

Students not concerned by this decision will be welcomed during the period of September 7-9 in schools in small groups, taking into account the necessary precautionary measures in accordance with the previously announced program.

To this end, the ministry underlines that it ensures the right of learners to education and equal opportunities for all students in good conditions.

It also calls on educational and administrative executives, associations of parents and guardians of students, families and all partners to continue their involvement and mobilization in order to ensure the success of the adopted educational formula.