Morocco: Libyan Delegations Welcome Morocco's Sincere Willingness to Achieve Solution to Libyan Crisis

Bouznika — The delegations of the Libyan High Council of State and the Parliament of Tobruk welcomed, Sunday in Bouznika, the sincere willingness of Morocco to achieve a solution to the Libyan crisis.

Speaking to reporters at the end of the first day of the Libyan political dialogue, the two delegations also expressed their sincere determination to reach a consensus that will end the suffering of the Libyan people.

The two delegations, which expressed their thanks to "the Kingdom of Morocco, King, people and government, for the warm welcome and the good hospitality" which were extended to them, commended "the sincere willingness of the Kingdom of Morocco to create the appropriate fraternal atmosphere so as to find a solution to the Libyan crisis, reach a consensus, ensure the political and economic stability of Libya, end the suffering of the Libyan people and make it possible to move towards the building of a strong and stable state".

They also stressed that the minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccans abroad, Nasser Bourita, expressed during the opening session of this political dialogue, the concern and the willingness of the Kingdom to help Libyans reach a consensus to serve the interests of Libyans.

The two delegations also thanked the Kingdom for its role in hosting the Libyan political dialogue.

They also praised the role of brotherly and friendly countries and the United Nations Support Mission in Libya as well as their efforts aimed at ensuring the stability of the country.

The Libyan dialogue between the delegations of the Libyan High Council of State and the Parliament of Tobruk began on Sunday in Bouznika.

This dialogue aims to maintain the ceasefire and open negotiations to end conflicts between Libyan parties.

It takes place a few weeks after the visit to Morocco of the President of the Libyan High Council of State, Khaled Al Mechri, and the Speaker of the Libyan Parliament, Aguila Salah, following the invitation of the speaker of the Moroccan House of Representatives.

The Libyan dialogue also follows the visit to Morocco of the Acting Special Representative and Head of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL), Stéphanie Williams, as part of the consultations conducted with the Libyan parties, as well as with regional and international partners in order to find a solution to the Libyan crisis.