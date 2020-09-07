Morocco: Libyan Delegations Welcome Morocco's Sincere Willingness to Achieve Solution to Libyan Crisis

7 September 2020
Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Bouznika — The delegations of the Libyan High Council of State and the Parliament of Tobruk welcomed, Sunday in Bouznika, the sincere willingness of Morocco to achieve a solution to the Libyan crisis.

Speaking to reporters at the end of the first day of the Libyan political dialogue, the two delegations also expressed their sincere determination to reach a consensus that will end the suffering of the Libyan people.

The two delegations, which expressed their thanks to "the Kingdom of Morocco, King, people and government, for the warm welcome and the good hospitality" which were extended to them, commended "the sincere willingness of the Kingdom of Morocco to create the appropriate fraternal atmosphere so as to find a solution to the Libyan crisis, reach a consensus, ensure the political and economic stability of Libya, end the suffering of the Libyan people and make it possible to move towards the building of a strong and stable state".

They also stressed that the minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccans abroad, Nasser Bourita, expressed during the opening session of this political dialogue, the concern and the willingness of the Kingdom to help Libyans reach a consensus to serve the interests of Libyans.

The two delegations also thanked the Kingdom for its role in hosting the Libyan political dialogue.

They also praised the role of brotherly and friendly countries and the United Nations Support Mission in Libya as well as their efforts aimed at ensuring the stability of the country.

The Libyan dialogue between the delegations of the Libyan High Council of State and the Parliament of Tobruk began on Sunday in Bouznika.

This dialogue aims to maintain the ceasefire and open negotiations to end conflicts between Libyan parties.

It takes place a few weeks after the visit to Morocco of the President of the Libyan High Council of State, Khaled Al Mechri, and the Speaker of the Libyan Parliament, Aguila Salah, following the invitation of the speaker of the Moroccan House of Representatives.

The Libyan dialogue also follows the visit to Morocco of the Acting Special Representative and Head of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL), Stéphanie Williams, as part of the consultations conducted with the Libyan parties, as well as with regional and international partners in order to find a solution to the Libyan crisis.

Read the original article on MAP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Maghreb Arabe Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: MAP

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Drama as Kenyan Socialite Vera Sidika's Ex Parades Her Nude Pics
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Bitter Anniversary in Zimbabwe a Year After Mugabe Died
Erica Disqualified, Lucy Evicted from Big Brother House

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.