South Africa: ANC Statement on the Passing of Achmat Dangor (1948 - 2020)

press release

It is with great sadness that the ANC learned this morning of the passing of Achmat Dangor - a renowed South African author and brother to ANC Deputy Secretary General, cde Jessie Duarte.

Achmat Dangor was born in Johannesburg in 1948, and became involved in the struggle at a young age. During the 1970s, he formed Black Thoughts with other writers in opposition to and as an alternative to the enslavement of the Bantu Education system. The group promoted books and writings from authors from Africa and other developing countries, and did readings in townships and schools. Dangor was banned for his political activism and his writings.

Dangor has been a leading light in the developmental sector, leading in a range of non-governmental organisations, including Kagiso Trust, the Nelson Mandela Children’s Fund and Foundation, and the Independent Development Trust (IDT), as well as in the international developmental sector. He also taught creative writing and South African literature at the New York State University.

A leading activist in the fight against HIV and AIDS Achmat Dangor has published novels Waiting for Leila (1981), The Z Town Trilogy (1990), Kafka's Curse (1997), Bitter Fruit (2001) as well as two poetry collections Bulldozer (1983) and Private Voices (1992), the play Majiet (1986) and a collection of short stories, Strange Pilgrimages (2013). He received the Herman Charles Bosman Prize for Kafka’s Curse, Bitter Fruit was shortlisted for the Man Booker Price and Dangor also received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the South African Literary Awards (SALA). He has also authored various articles.

Dangor was one of the founding members of the Congress of South African Writers (COSAW) and remained active in the cultural and development sectors, even after retirement. In an interview about writing, he remarked in 2002: “Writing is far more dynamic and sensitive and it engages human beings in different responses; the reader and the writer relate to each other in different ways.”

The ANC dips its banner to this revolutionary and expresses its heartfelt condolences to the Dangor family, colleagues and friends, and to our DSG cde Jessie Duarte for their tragic loss. In Achmat Dangor, the country has lost an important voice, but we can take comfort that his light will keep shining through his books and other writings.