Zimbabwean Journalist Unbowed By Govt Harassment and Detention

Zimbabwean documentary filmmaker Hopewell Chin'ono's 46 days behind bars put the international spotlight solidly on the decline of human rights in Zimbabwe -- on President Emmerson Mnangagwa's watch.

"Our role as journalists is to bring power to account; they have barred me from Twitter, but they have not barred me from Facebook. I will continue to write on Facebook and local media."

Unbowed, these were the words of award-winning Zimbabwean freelance investigative journalist and filmmaker Hopewell Chin'ono as he walked out of Zimbabwe's maximum-security prison last week. Chin'ono's words were informed by a bail ruling of the country's high court that barred him from using his Twitter account until the incitement case that he is facing has been finalised in the courts.

His bail conditions compelled him to post bail money, surrender his passport, title deeds of his house and not to use his Twitter account.

The restrictions and ongoing case against Chin'ono were criticised by various media groupings including the Zimbabwe Chapter of the Media Institute of Southern Africa, the Committee to Protect Journalists, and regional editors' forums.

The arrest of Chin'ono and his subsequent incarceration for 46 days without bail, coinciding with the arrest of other human rights...