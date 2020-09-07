Zimbabwean Journalist Unbowed By Govt Harassment and Detention

6 September 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Frank Chikowore

Zimbabwean documentary filmmaker Hopewell Chin'ono's 46 days behind bars put the international spotlight solidly on the decline of human rights in Zimbabwe -- on President Emmerson Mnangagwa's watch.

"Our role as journalists is to bring power to account; they have barred me from Twitter, but they have not barred me from Facebook. I will continue to write on Facebook and local media."

Unbowed, these were the words of award-winning Zimbabwean freelance investigative journalist and filmmaker Hopewell Chin'ono as he walked out of Zimbabwe's maximum-security prison last week. Chin'ono's words were informed by a bail ruling of the country's high court that barred him from using his Twitter account until the incitement case that he is facing has been finalised in the courts.

His bail conditions compelled him to post bail money, surrender his passport, title deeds of his house and not to use his Twitter account.

The restrictions and ongoing case against Chin'ono were criticised by various media groupings including the Zimbabwe Chapter of the Media Institute of Southern Africa, the Committee to Protect Journalists, and regional editors' forums.

The arrest of Chin'ono and his subsequent incarceration for 46 days without bail, coinciding with the arrest of other human rights...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Drama as Kenyan Socialite Vera Sidika's Ex Parades Her Nude Pics
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Erica Disqualified, Lucy Evicted from Big Brother House
Bitter Anniversary in Zimbabwe a Year After Mugabe Died

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.