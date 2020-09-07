South Africa: Eastern Cape Wreath Laying Ceremony in Memory of Fallen Heroes and Heroines

6 September 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Wreaths were today laid in honour and memory of the fallen heroes at Eastern Cape Memorial Site at SAPS Academy Mthatha.

The Eastern Cape MEC for Transport, Safety and Liaison, Ms Weziwe Tikana-Gxothiwe, The Eastern Cape Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Liziwe Ntshinga with the representatives of Constables Khethiwe (Western Cape), Soga and Mnukwa laid the wreathes as part of National Commemoration Day, the day to pay homage to members who sacrificed their lives in the execution of their duties.

The wreath laying ceremony was preceded by a short address by MEC Tikana-Gxothiwe. "This day marks one of those highly emotional days for each one of us as the Department of Safety and Liaison and the South African Police Service, a day to reflect and reminisce about our long battle with criminals. It's a battle that has sadly saw some of our members being targeted, isolated and killed by the very safe criminal elements that we seek to eliminate in our societies. It's an on-going battle, one that we are determined to win eventually," she said.

The event was held at SAPS Academy Mthatha virtually joining the National Commemoration event at the Union Buildings, Pretoria.

Candles were also lit during the event to represent the life of each member. Gifts were also presented to the families of our fallen heroes.

Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service. All rights reserved.

