South Africa: Improving Local Government

Leaders in government, Parliamentarians and independent analysts will this week discuss measures that can be put in place to improve the state of local government.

These discussions will take place as part of the Local Government Week programme, hosted by the South African Local Government Association (SALGA), in partnership with the National Council of Provinces (NCOP).

The NCOP's 8th annual Local Government Week is aimed at mapping out interventions to change the status quo so that local government can become capable and financially sound to advance the fundamental tenets of a developmental State.

The programme, which will be virtually hosted and broadcast on Parliamentary TV (DsTV channel 408), will run from Tuesday until Friday under the theme, 'Ensuring Capable and Financially Sound Municipalities'.

Local Government Week comes at a time when the country's municipal finances took a heavy knock due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which resulted in shrinking revenues, while on the other hand, municipal services had to be widened and extended.

On Tuesday, the Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, is expected to deliver the keynote address.

Other speakers include SALGA President Thembi Nkandimeng, who will give an address on building a coherent approach to addressing the interlinked and interdependent challenges facing local government in South Africa.

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni will speak on interventions to change the current state of local government.

Amongst others, this year's sessions will include improving the state of local government revenue and expenditure.

The sessions will also discuss the role of the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) in overseeing a district-wide framework to enhance the functioning and financial sustainability of municipalities, as well as plans to improve service delivery.