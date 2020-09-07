South Africa: Man Sought for Murder of Well-Known Actress

6 September 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Police in Mpumalanga are searching for a suspect who blatantly shot and killed a 27 year old well known actress, Thandeka Mdeliswa who played in the television soapie IKANI. This heinous incident associated with Gender-Based-Violence, occurred on Thursday, 03 September 2020, in Evander at her home.

According to information, the victim heard a commotion between her brother and two men. She then went out to investigate the problem whereupon getting closer one of the men fatally shot her. The two men fled the scene and police as well as medical personnel were immediately summoned, police managed to trace the suspects however, the shooter ran away hence the manhunt.

The Provincial Commissioner of the police in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Mondli Zuma indicated that it is despicable to learn that men continue to inflict pain on women daily. "We cannot allow such unexplainable actions to go unpunished hence we are making a clarion call to the public to assist in locating the killer. He has robbed the family and the country of a young life and talent respectively," said General Zuma.

Anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of the suspect should call Captain Patrick Malepe at 082 065 1299.

