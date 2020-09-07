Nigeria: Aina Returns to London to Join Newly-Promoted Fulham

7 September 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Jide Alaka

Super Eagles multi-functional defender, Olaoluwa Aina, according to Football Italia, has agreed to join newly-promoted Fulham, on an initial loan move, with an obligation to buy.

The versatile 23-year-old, who can play both as a left-back, right back, or as a wing-back had to leave Torino for Fulham to get minutes as the Turin-based side just signed Switzerland international left-back, Ricardo Rodriguez from AC Milan.

Aina made 37 appearances across all competitions for Torino in the 2019/20 season and contributed two assists. Meanwhile, Rodriguez, 28 was sent on loan to PSV, in the Netherlands before making the permanent switch to Torino.

He made his breakthrough at Chelsea, with his family, especially his father, having to make a lot of sacrifices to help him succeed. A two-time winner of the UEFA Youth League title with Chelsea in 2015/16 and 2014/15.

Aina has also won the English Premier League title with Chelsea while he made his international bow for Nigeria in 2017 and won bronze with the Super Eagles at the Africa Cup of Nations Cup tournament in 2019.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Drama as Kenyan Socialite Vera Sidika's Ex Parades Her Nude Pics
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Bitter Anniversary in Zimbabwe a Year After Mugabe Died
Erica Disqualified, Lucy Evicted from Big Brother House

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.