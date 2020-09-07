South Africa: Northern Cape SAPS Observes Annual National Commemoration Day Paying Tribute to Fallen SAPS Heroes and Heroines

press release

The Acting Provincial Commissioner of the Northern Cape, Major General Phiwe Mnguni, in the company of his Deputies Major General De Waal and Major General Otola, virtually observed Police Service Commemoration day streaming live from SAPS Memorial Union Buildings in Pretoria, seated in the Kimberley Police Station Conference facility. Commissioned Officers including Non-Commissioned Officers were also present to pay homage to the fallen heroes and the heroines. The Employees Health and Wellness (EHW) personnel were also present to give members psychological support.

Major General Phiwe Mnguni, the Acting Provincial Commissioner, lit a candle, as a token of remembrance to the SAPS members who fell in the line of duty.