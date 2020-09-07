South Africa: Two Nabbed for Murder of Pregnant Woman

press release

Following the discovery of human remains in a burnt vehicle on the morning of 23 July 2020, the investigating team from Winterton SAPS followed all possible leads to crack the case and nab all the suspects involved.

The team worked tirelessly to make sure that the killers are brought to book. On 1 September 2020, they managed to make a breakthrough when a 37-year-old woman was arrested at Estcourt area for alleged murder. She appeared before the Weenen Magistrate's Court on 4 September 2020. She was remanded in custody until 10 September 2020. The accused was a teacher at the same school as the deceased.

Another 46-year-old man was arrested on Thursday, 3 September 2020 at Emmaus area for the same case. He is expected to appear tomorrow before the Weenen Magistrate's Court.

It is alleged on 23 July 2020 at 07:30, a burnt bakkie was found with human remains at Winterton area. The body was burnt beyond recognition and the vehicle had bullet holes. The post-mortem revealed that the recovered remains was of a woman who was eight months pregnant. The DNA was conducted and revealed that the body was of Hlengiwe Ndaba (35) who was a teacher in one of the schools in Amangwe.

The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula welcomed the arrest of the suspects. "It is disturbing to learn that a woman is involved in the killing of another. We are convinced that detectives will present a water tight docket at court to secure convictions for the loss of innocent lives," he said.