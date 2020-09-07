Africa: Where Have All the Flowers Gone? a Final Climate Crisis Warning

opinion

In five years' time, if the planetary temperature overshoots a rise of 1.5°C, southern Africa, heating by twice the global average, will be a dangerously hotter region and this will threaten everything. South Africa's climate science is not an allegory, but an echo of the final warning to all of us about a worsening climate-driven future.

The Biedouw Valley is one of many spectacular wildflower hotspots in South Africa at this time of year. Rolling valleys, veld and mountains of breathtaking colour await intrepid travellers visiting the West Coast and Cederberg. Flowers are central to how humans imagine and experience nature.

In Germany during Covid-19 restrictions, florists were allowed to stay open so that loved ones could share flowers and homes could have flowers to brighten otherwise dark times. For the artist Van Gogh the feral and mesmerising beauty of flowers, including sunflowers, was captured through his pathbreaking use of deep layers of colour. These iconic images evoke deep wells of emotion to this day.

As South Africans, we are aware that nature's sublime beauty stretches from the heights of Table Mountain in the south, to the undulating landscapes of the Kruger Park in the north and the two oceans...