South Africa: How Chiefs Scuppered the Perfect Chance of Ending Their Five-Year Title Drought

7 September 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Yanga Sibembe

Mamelodi Sundowns' last-gasp title victory will go down in South African football history as one of the most surprising, especially when one considers the comfortable lead Kaizer Chiefs once enjoyed over their rivals at the summit of the log.

After a 13-month-long season, five of those months being taken up by a Covid-19-induced break, the Absa Premiership culminated in tears and heartbreak for runaway leaders Kaizer Chiefs. Having led for 28 of the 30 matchdays, Amakhosi were edged out by Mamelodi Sundowns.

How did Chiefs lose out to a Sundowns team that had to juggle five competitions this season, including the gruelling Caf Champions League, and the MTN8 - which Chiefs missed out on after finishing in ninth position the previous season? These are the questions that will still be going through the minds of everyone affiliated to Amakhosi.

The two title contenders headed into the final day of the season level on 56 points. The only thing that separated them was goal difference, with Chiefs boasting a difference of +21 in comparison to Sundowns' +18. Amakhosi knew that a win would all but guarantee them their first piece of silverware in five years.

However, Pitso Mosimane's men beat Black...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

