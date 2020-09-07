South Africa: Lockdown Smackdown - SA Economy May Have Contracted More Than 50 Percent in Q2

7 September 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ed Stoddard

On Tuesday, 8 September, the scale of SA's economic meltdown will become apparent when Statistics South Africa (Stats SA) releases gross domestic product (GDP) data for the second quarter of 2020. Spoiler alert: it's going to be very bad.

First, the good news for the South African economy! The third quarter of 2020 - the current quarter, which ends at midnight on 30 September - is experiencing off-the-charts economic growth. According to the latest Reuters consensus poll of economists, the economy is going to expand 18.6% this quarter. That is the kind of growth that investors notice and would typically create tons of jobs.

Alas, investors will barely take note and other indicators, such as the Absa Purchasing Managers Index (PMI), suggest jobs are still being shed. This is because this double-digit growth spurt is a rebound from a monstrous crater. In the second quarter (Q2) the Reuters poll forecasts that the GDP data - to be released on Tuesday by Stats SA - will show a contraction on an annualised basis of 44.5%. That would be the economy's worst performance on record.

The range is 20% to 53%, which suggests that a lot of thumbs are being sucked here....

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Drama as Kenyan Socialite Vera Sidika's Ex Parades Her Nude Pics
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Erica Disqualified, Lucy Evicted from Big Brother House
Bitter Anniversary in Zimbabwe a Year After Mugabe Died

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.