South Africa: Lockdown Smackdown - SA Economy May Have Contracted More Than 50 Percent in Q2

analysis

On Tuesday, 8 September, the scale of SA's economic meltdown will become apparent when Statistics South Africa (Stats SA) releases gross domestic product (GDP) data for the second quarter of 2020. Spoiler alert: it's going to be very bad.

First, the good news for the South African economy! The third quarter of 2020 - the current quarter, which ends at midnight on 30 September - is experiencing off-the-charts economic growth. According to the latest Reuters consensus poll of economists, the economy is going to expand 18.6% this quarter. That is the kind of growth that investors notice and would typically create tons of jobs.

Alas, investors will barely take note and other indicators, such as the Absa Purchasing Managers Index (PMI), suggest jobs are still being shed. This is because this double-digit growth spurt is a rebound from a monstrous crater. In the second quarter (Q2) the Reuters poll forecasts that the GDP data - to be released on Tuesday by Stats SA - will show a contraction on an annualised basis of 44.5%. That would be the economy's worst performance on record.

The range is 20% to 53%, which suggests that a lot of thumbs are being sucked here....