Nigeria: 9Mobile Gets New Chief Commercial Officer

The board of directors of Emerging Markets Telecommunication Services Limited (EMTS), trading as 9mobile has appointed Stjepan Udovicic the Chief Commercial Officer of 9mobile.

Udovicic arrives at 9mobile from Axiata Group Berhad and its operating company in Cambodia (Smart), where he has managed a large and successful commercial team, a statement from the telecom company said on Sunday.

A highly adaptable personality, the new chief commercial officer has acquired people management and leadership experience in diverse markets and different cultural contexts, having led various multinational teams in Cambodia, Croatia, Indonesia, Slovenia, Romania, Saudi Arabia, the UAE and the USA.

Before joining Axiata Group, Udovicic was engaged at Orange Romania for three and a half years as Marketing Director, in charge of products and services, digital, brand, and pricing. The CEO of 9mobile, Alan Sinfield, said the company was happy to welcome him into its fold, especially with his wealth of experience. "Stjepan is a thoroughbred professional with a can-do spirit which is at the core of who we are at 9mobile. We are an adventurous brand, always pushing the limits of innovation, so Stjepan has come right into his home."