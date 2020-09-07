South Africa: Ramaphosa Talks Tough At GBV Zoom Event

analysis

South Africa is fighting three pandemics, says President Cyril Ramaphosa. But for now, the country seems to be making some progress against only one of them.

Pain and politics were combined in an evening-long summit on gender-based violence and femicide on Friday night aimed at men and organised by the ANC in the Western Cape. If endurance is a measure of commitment - the Zoom summit was more than four hours long - then-President Cyril Rampahosa, Northern Cape Premier Zamani Saul, and a number of other ANC leaders really want to see the scourge defeated.

The Zoom summit was held in honour of the late ANC MP Hishaam Mohamed, whose sudden death from a heart attack last month aged 55 came as a shock. Mohamed had pioneered legislation in Parliament aimed at gender-based violence.

Men made commitments to doing better, some even apologising for the behaviour of their gender, but there were also heart-wrenching stories by women who have been let down by the system and by government promises.

There was Zelda van Wyk, the mother of eight-year-old Tazne who was raped and murdered earlier this year. Van Wyk said her family was due to get a Wendy house after...