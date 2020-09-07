Nigerians Flay 'Naira Rain' At Buhari's Daughter's Wedding

Some Nigerians on social media on Sunday reacted to a viral video showing guests at the wedding of President Muhammadu Buhari's daughter, Hanan, spraying money at the event.

They condemned the show, saying it was ridiculous that it happened at the nation's seat of power.

Hanan and Turad Sha'aban got married last Friday at the Presidential Villa.

The latest video, captioned 'Naira Rain at Hanan Buhari's wedding', was posted on social media by Sahara Reporters and had attracted over 3,000 comments on Facebook and Twitter as of 9:30pm on Sunday.

In the video, Hanan was seen dancing with the bridegroom; while several persons threw naira notes at them.

The Central Bank of Nigeria had warned against spraying of naira notes, saying it violates Section 21 of the CBN Act 2007 and attracts a jail term of six months or N50,000.

The Nigeria Police Force had also arrested and paraded persons caught selling new naira notes at party venues.