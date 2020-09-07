South Africa: Dear President Ramaphosa, Please Take Your Anti-Corruption Letter One Step Further

7 September 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Western Cape Quaker Community

We call on you to denounce, firmly and clearly, the unfortunate yet common practice of ANC officials, including the party's secretary-general, whenever a party member who has been accused of serious wrongdoing is appointed to a new public position, of justifying the appointment by saying the person is 'innocent until proven guilty'.

Dear President Cyril Ramaphosa,

This letter is to thank you for your letter of August 23 to the ANC concerning corruption, and to make two specific requests to take this initiative further.

As you rightly state in your letter:

"As a movement representing the aspirations of the South African people, having fought a just struggle against a brutal regime, it was our intention and our hope that the overthrow of apartheid would herald a new era of integrity, honesty and ethical conduct by all in positions of responsibility.

"We sought not merely to change the political system, but to build a new nation on a fundamentally different moral foundation. It was to be a society based on equal rights for all, on solidarity, integrity and accountability."

The South African Constitution sets out the moral foundation on which our republic is built, and the oath of office sworn by...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Drama as Kenyan Socialite Vera Sidika's Ex Parades Her Nude Pics
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Erica Disqualified, Lucy Evicted from Big Brother House
Bitter Anniversary in Zimbabwe a Year After Mugabe Died

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.