South Africa: Dear President Ramaphosa, Please Take Your Anti-Corruption Letter One Step Further

analysis

We call on you to denounce, firmly and clearly, the unfortunate yet common practice of ANC officials, including the party's secretary-general, whenever a party member who has been accused of serious wrongdoing is appointed to a new public position, of justifying the appointment by saying the person is 'innocent until proven guilty'.

Dear President Cyril Ramaphosa,

This letter is to thank you for your letter of August 23 to the ANC concerning corruption, and to make two specific requests to take this initiative further.

As you rightly state in your letter:

"As a movement representing the aspirations of the South African people, having fought a just struggle against a brutal regime, it was our intention and our hope that the overthrow of apartheid would herald a new era of integrity, honesty and ethical conduct by all in positions of responsibility.

"We sought not merely to change the political system, but to build a new nation on a fundamentally different moral foundation. It was to be a society based on equal rights for all, on solidarity, integrity and accountability."

The South African Constitution sets out the moral foundation on which our republic is built, and the oath of office sworn by...