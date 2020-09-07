Africa: Message From UNEP Chief Inger Andersen On International Day of Clean Air for Blue Skies

press release

On 7 September 2020, for the first time ever, the world will join together to mark the UN's International Day of Clean Air for blue skies. The theme for 2020 is "Clean Air for All".

For many of us, 2020 has meant lockdown, with just a peek at the skies through a window or on a short walk. These skies may have looked clearer and bluer than before as air pollution drops. But economic lockdowns are not the way to build a healthier world.

Air pollution is a huge environmental risk to human health. It has a disproportionate impact on the poor. The economic costs are mounting - whether through healthcare bills, lost productivity, reduced crop yields or the eroded competitiveness of cities.

This growing threat is why the United Nations General Assembly agreed to mark September 7 as the new International Day of Clean Air for blue skies.

This Day aims to teach individuals, communities, businesses and government that clean air is fundamental for our future.

Humanity, acting together, can beat air pollution. We have the solutions and technology at our fingertips.

Like many of the threats we face, air pollution knows no borders. We must increase international cooperation on air quality data and research, develop new technologies and share what is working with each other.

COVID-19 lockdowns have shown that a cleaner sky is possible. That people are willing to listen to science. That we can act quickly to protect human health.

We must take similar urgent action to lift the smog of air pollution. If we do, we can save millions of lives and billions of dollars each year.

Blue skies do lie ahead, but we can only reveal them if we work together to ensure clean air for all people on this planet.

Finally, I want to acknowledge the leadership of the Republic of Korea in championing the adoption of the UN resolution that created this day. I would like to thank former UN Secretary General and current Chairman of Korea's National Council on Climate and Air Quality, Mr. Ban Ki-moon and Korea's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ms. Kang Kyung-wha, for their efforts in making it possible. I look forward to your continued support to put air pollution reduction high on the global agenda.

I would also like to recognize Mr. Park Young-sun, Minister of Small and Medium Enterprises and Startups for championing innovation in the private sector. And finally I thank Minister of Environment, Mr Cho Myung-rae, for his continued support for the work of UNEP. And because we simply cannot achieve a better future without strong science - my thanks to the informal group of scientists that have guided this important commemoration and campaign.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Sustainable Development Africa Environment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Let September 7 be a day for reflection and reinvigoration of our resolve and ambitions for #CleanAirForAll.

Thank you and I wish you all the best in critical effort.

Background:

The UN's International Day of Clean Air for blue skies highlights that air pollution is now the greatest environmental threat to health, but it is preventable. We have the solutions and technology to change this. To improve our air quality we need everyone on board -from individuals to private companies to governments.

Air pollution doesn't have to be a part of our collective future. Cleaner air will make us healthier, protect nature and help achieve global climate change goals.

What are you doing to clear the air?

Join the conversation: #CleanAirForAll