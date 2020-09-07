Morocco: Police Seize 3.7 Tons of Cannabis Resin Near Azemmour

Rabat — Policemen on Sunday arrested a man with a criminal record for his alleged ties to an international drug-trafficking network.

This operation was carried out at Al Issawi Douar in Tnine Chtouka, near the city of Azemmour, in coordination with the Royal Gendarmerie, National Police (DGSN) said in a statement, adding that searches carried out inside a farm led to the seizure of 3.7 tons of cannabis resin, as well as a large inflatable boat and two engines suspected of being used in international drug trafficking.

The suspect, aged 37, was placed on custody pending the end of investigations led under the supervision of the competent public prosecutor's office in order to arrest all those involved in this criminal activities.

This operation is part of efforts made by national security services to fight against international drug trafficking networks.