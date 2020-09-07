Ethiopia: Looking Towards a Bright 2013

opinion

Looking back at the ending year one can only hope that the coming year should be better because thinking of a worse year would amount to a true disaster. One should be really so pessimist and desperate to envisage a starker year than 2012.

2012 Eth Cal has been in more than one ways a hugely challenging year, a destructive and hope-burying year for many. It is not only the political developments of the year that have characterized it leaving indelible and unforgettable wounds. There were many factors, some positive but mainly negative that weighed in our day to day lives.

Ethiopia, it is often said, is 'work in progress' in practically every sector, every field of life. But very specifically and probably crucially, it is work in progress in the political sphere.

Since the last three years there has been a wave of enthusiasm with the appreciation or at least the hope that the country will finally change from an authoritarian one-party and few-individuals rule in a well controlled power establishment, to one that would give more space and say to all heretofore oppressed or marginalized voices, downplay the ethnic based toxic division aiming to weaken the state of Ethiopia and think of it as a group of 'nation states' that seem to focus more on differences and divisions rather than the benefits of unity and togetherness.

Too much focus was put on multicultural, multiethnic state forgetting that we are talking about one country. The very constitution had its own long term objective when it focused on "nations, nationalities and peoples". It was deliberate and politically motivated, critical observers have been underlining.

And all those who were excluded by the notoriously unjust system hoped that finally things would change. Their suffering would end. In an unprecedented wave of enthusiasm and warmth the leadership of the new prime minister, who boldly and openly departed from the past, sparked a huge flame of optimism and sense of revival of being 'Ethiopian'. He secured the support of practically every citizen who had at heart the good of their country: Ethiopia.

But of course it was not all honey and milk. The challenges were multiple, probably more than anyone was ready and willing to admit or face. The issue of law and order became pivotal. More and more extremist and fanatic fringe groups tried to exert as much pressure as they could to either debilitate the government or make it powerless. They tried to have it lose all the inspiration and hope it brought about so that they could advance their bankrupt political space. They worked 24/7 to take advantage of the open landscape the new administration allowed to exist.

On the one hand, the old guards who were uprooted from the palace grounds and were forced to retreat to their base tried to leave no stone unturned to exert as much leverage as they could even from a distance. They created alliances even with their most sworn enemies. For them multi-party system or multiculturalism would be unpalatable.

These two forces along with other independent regional or local forces all tried to destabilize the central government. They accused it of various sins and crimes. They argued 'the reform was hijacked'. Personal agenda was on the rise. Dictatorship was on the horizon. They alleged the hard earned 'rights of nations and nationalities' risked to be suppressed!

There were also other people mostly direct or indirect beneficiaries of the old administration anxious not to lose all their illegally acquired riches. The reforms seemed to generate a clear and present danger to them. They hence engaged in campaigning in strategic alliance even with the devil as long as it served doing away with this government. Their ad hoc media outlets and social media engineers have nothing else to talk about except hate and invented stories, among others.

Only toxic messages full of hate and inventions were used to justify their narratives. Their followers were not allowed to use independent media outlets! Thus they began to kill officials creating insecurity everywhere possible. They even attempted assassinating the premier in plain daylight! Later on they did manage to kill several top ranking officials besides masterminding the killing of the popular Oromo artist Hachaalu Hundessa. Universities were disrupted using every means available including the kidnapping of students condemned by many as among the most despicable acts of the just ending year.

Following the forming of Prosperity Party on the ashes of the former EPRDF, the new administration seemed to have brought on board several other parties. But some 'politicians' considered close allies of the premier aired their disapproval. Evidently they had their own hidden agenda! They argued this new mega party would be a threat to their ambitions.

However, the premier was prompt in arguing that only by working all together in a synergy ('Medemer') could there be a bright day for the country. He outlined his theory in a bestselling book, 'Medemer'. He challenged the opposition to come up with ideas instead of dwelling on empty old narratives. He said we needed to avoid old pitfalls and learn from them not to repeat them.

The international acclaim the premier got enraged further these elements who tried to downplay it. And yet it was the pride of not only Ethiopians but also Africans. It is known that only giants of history managed to win such coveted Nobel Peace Prize.

Certainly there were also real objective obstacles in the ending year that brought about very vital issues. Election was one. Postponement due to Covid 19 was not accepted by those die hard opposition factions. And yet the vast majority of the people would not have complained even if the election was postponed before the Covid phenomenon. There was need to reconstruct democratic institutions before embarking on vital elections.

Hopefully, the year 2013 may clear and resolve some of these issues. We may manage to control the pandemic, open up schools now closed for about six months, and address some very serious and urgent economic issues.

Many are heard arguing that Ethiopians are in anxiety for various reasons. There seems to loom some sort of 'constitutional crisis' with unprecedented issues raised by so called opposition forces. We have the emergence of 'ethnic militants' often fanatics in practically every corner of the country and never ready to reason. Their objective is to deprive legitimacy to the government or weaken it so that their influence becomes instrumental or relevant. They want to create the impression that they get strong enough to force to negotiate and may be share power.

But this is impracticable because we need a strong state with strong and well established institutions. We cannot rely on the whims and caprices of self appointed, self crowned populists or 'aristocrats'. Our recent experience shows us that most of these are in fact ruthless people who would not care if the country disintegrated and thousands perished. Can the country afford another reign of terror such as the Red Terror etc?! We never seem to learn from past errors!

On another front, there seems to be a remarkable influence from the international community regarding the completion of the Grand Renaissance Dam. It did raise a lot of controversy when Ethiopia did go ahead completing the first phase of the filling of the dam. This was a magnificent demonstration of the sovereignty of the country, not to be subdued by any influence even from superpowers. The Nile issue is now envisaged and presented as a vital issue for the survival of the country.

Ethiopians have spoken loud and clear to everyone who tried to down play the significance of this flagship project. A few politically motivated compatriots even went to the extent of siding with our rivals on this issue. But it was condemned as 'shameful' just as those collaborators during the Fascist invasion and occupation in the nineteen thirties!

We hope the coming year will also clear some of these issues once and for all, including the staging of a reliable and fair electoral process, handing over legitimacy to whatever government there could be installed. In the meantime, we also hope that the new year will complete the legal procedure with all those who have been creating havoc in the country during the transition period, more specifically in the recent violence and destruction following the killing of Artist Hachalu. People are anxious to hear that justice is finally delivered to these thousands of suspects who ganged up to destroy the country!

2013 will hopefully address so many unanswered questions also for the better credibility and reliability of the government. And peace loving Ethiopians would be content to support a government that would execute its programs justly and transparently. No one believes that there will be space for dictatorship under the Ethiopia of 2013 and later on!!! Ethiopians deserve better and are ready to grasp such opportunities denying every space for self-appointed dictators who try to thrive on the naiveté of youths, and on the use of their ill acquired massive wealth to hire terrorists and mercenaries.