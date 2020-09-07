Ethiopia: Foreign Currency Intermediation for Domestic Banks - a Doubtful Empowerment

opinion

An empowerment domestic banks do not deserve

The National Bank of Ethiopia (NBE), whose reputation has been badly tainted over the last thirty years, has recently issued a directive enabling domestic banks to borrow loans and credits in hard currency from international financial institutions for the purpose of on -lending to domestic business companies which generate foreign exchange earnings ("Fortune," Aug.16, 2020) amid Ethiopia's dubious external debt sustainability concerns.

Although the country's external debt burden is said to have lessened to about 25 percent of a GDP from a concerning 30 percent in recent years, external debt loan and interest payments as a percentage of exports and total foreign exchange earnings are still dangerously high, with consequent implications for the rate of exchange and domestic inflation. The external debt service/exports ratio is no less than 40 percent. The NBE's move may be regarded as positive when assessed from the perspective of ramping up foreign exchange earnings, facilitating domestic production by increasing access to forex and even contributing to employment generation, but the fact of the matter is that such external loans and credits advanced to domestic banks carry at least three kinds of risks, namely exchange rate risk, price risk and production risk.

If we start with the last-mentioned risk (namely the production risk), the external loan may just fail to generate the expected net foreign exchange as a result of plans that have gone awry, input supply disruption, labour unrest or political instability. Similarly, exchange rate volatility and price fluctuations (particularly for primary commodities) could put a spanner in the works of a previously good-looking foreign exchange earning prospect.

Besides, the performance record of the NBE, the CBE (Commercial Bank of Ethiopia) and the DBE (Development Bank of Ethiopia) has been appalling, to say the least. The NBE's watchdog role has been seriously damaged by the patent dereliction of duty in the face of CBE's and DBE's non -performing loans, about which it has been egregiously economical with the truth. We now know that CBE's non- performing loans and credits are being offloaded on to a debt junk dumpster called Asset and Liability Management Corporation recently set up by the government.

On the other hand, not much is known about the inner workings of private banks operating in the country except that practically every year over the last twenty years or so they have reported massive profit earnings, which in recent years have scaled the heights of the money scoreline, some of them registering profits over the billion Birr mark. High annual and cumulative domestic inflation and increased monetization of land have raised percentage-based (such as

interest) ad valorem service-charge nominal revenues of private banks, thus bumping up nominal profits as well. The likely problem with the NBE'S latest directive concerning access to forex by domestic banks through direct borrowing from international financial institutions is that particularly merchandise exports have been a dwindling percentage of the country's GDP.

No production, no credit; No net forex, no hard currency loans

Ethiopia's fundamental economic problem is that many people (particularly in the government sector) get money without a commensurate valuable work output in terms of goods and services. The government itself obtains credit after credit without showing any concrete outcome for it. By the same token, if domestic banks incur foreign loans and credits without being able to recover these hard currency loans with interest from the people they have on - lent them, they are definitely going to exacerbate the country's chronic foreign exchange and external debt sustainability problems.

The reason why no private bank in Ethiopia has failed to date is largely because private banks have no legal obligation to honor the so-called "directed credit" mandate of the government. On the other hand, the CBE, which used to be described as "too big to fail", succumbed to the risks of financial mismanagement because it was forcibly re-christened a "Policy Bank" by the government and mercilessly subjected to the whims of the "directed credit" financial misdeed.

At any rate, the NBE seems intent on giving banks a free hand in the planned foreign currency intermediation operations they are expected to conduct, which has raised many an eyebrow among circles well acquainted with Ethiopia's banking system. In this connection, "Fortune" (Aug. 16, 2020) states as follows:

"While engaging with foreign currency intermediation, the banks are exempted from acquiring a permit from the central bank."

Such laxity in banking oversight at a time when the biggest commercial bank in Ethiopia, the CBE, is soon expected to undergo the most extensive institutional and operational overhaul in its nearly 80-year long history is unwarranted ("Reporter," Amharic, Aug.16, 2020.) However, it is a good thing that both the IMF and the World Bank are involved in the restructuring and overhauling task because they were all the time advising the government against the uncompetitive and arbitrary practice of "directed credit", which, as indicated above, is the bane of the CBE's otherwise historically good banking performance. To add insult to injury, the CBE's former management re-christened the CBE "Policy Bank" (code for development bank) without even trying to change the nature, composition and structure of its balance sheet, and now inclusion in the restructuring steering committee some of the same personnel who helped almost destroy the CBE must be of great concern to all those who have a stake in the bank's future.

Further, some of the CBE's former management personnel have moved on to the private banks and have been placed in managerial positions, which must be a concern if private banks are to be given a free hand in the planned foreign currency intermediation operations. All in all, my own premonitions about the proposed liberalization of foreign currency intermediation for banks may be couched in the following manner: It may lead to the deterioration of their balance sheets and for the country as a whole the external debt burden problem may be exacerbated.

Hence, prior to the full implementation of the above - mentioned NBE's liberalization directive, a thorough examination of the operations and accounting systems of banks should be conducted with a view to ascertaining, among other things, the following major activities and factors:

Transparency of accounting systems and their conformity with international standards;

Loan and credit approval procedures;

Credit risk analysis;

Project analysis and appraisal;

Asset quality;

Management efficiency and competence;

International banking capacity and capabilities

As things stand at present, despite impressive profits and handsome dividend payouts, not much is known about the soundness of banking operations in Ethiopia. CBE is a case in point. Although it has registered relatively massive profits every year, it is only recently that its structural and operational weaknesses have come to light. By the same token, unless the concerned regulatory institutions including the NBE shed some light on the inner workings of domestic private banks, the NBE, which itself has been found to be errant on several counts, should try to organize a special banking surveillance initiative to ensure that private banks as well as the CBE are in a position to handle foreign currency intermediation operations compliant with international best-practice standards.

Such a diagnostic assessment should attempt to appraise the capacities of banks as regards the following:

Capability to estimate relatively accurately the net foreign exchange earning capacity of existing production and distribution enterprises;

Ability to estimate reasonably accurately the net foreign exchange generation capacity of expansion and new start-up business projects.

The government got into an external debt trap because of failure to dovetail its utilization of foreign loans with the latter's capacity to generate net foreign exchange gains. There is little ground to believe that domestic banks would fare better.

Finally, my considered opinion is that domestic banks do not yet deserve the empowerment to engage independently in foreign currency intermediation operations. They should first internalize the principles that no bank credit should be extended for an activity that is not both productive and profitable and therefore does not enable the borrower to repay the loan with interest; and that no foreign exchange bank credit should be granted for an operation that cannot generate net foreign exchange earnings to enable the borrower to repay the foreign currency loan with interest in hard currency.