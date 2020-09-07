South Africa: Statement from Cape Town Land Activist, Including the Coalition's Anti-Repression Working Group

press release

We come together in unity, and with a call to action:

1. We call for the abolition of Law Enforcement. They are a type of police designed to humiliate and persecute black people in Cape Town. We need the money the City managers are spending on Law Enforcement to create decent jobs, reliable access to food, good education, the redistribution of land and wealth, the uplifting of community solidarity.

2. We call for the release of public land for the building of housing and infrastructure for poor and working-class people without homes.

3. We call for expropriation without compensation of private land for the building of housing and infrastructure for poor and working-class people without homes.

4. We call for the redistribution of all uninhabited urban buildings and units to those who have no housing. It should be illegal to have housing standing empty for Airbnb or speculation when people are desperate for shelter.

5. We call for rent controls. Property should not be about speculation, but about the creation of homes for living. We need safe homes, not profit and extraction!

6. We call for national and city-wide controls on gentrification developments. We need social housing, not more fancy coffee shops!

7. We call for the upholding of the moratorium on evictions.

We will continue to struggle for the right to live equally and fairly in this city and in this country. We carry forward 400 years of resistance to colonial land theft.