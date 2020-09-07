South Africa: Statement from Cape Town Land Activist, Including the Coalition's Anti-Repression Working Group

7 September 2020
C19 People?s Coalition Anti-Repression Working Group
press release

We come together in unity, and with a call to action:

1. We call for the abolition of Law Enforcement. They are a type of police designed to humiliate and persecute black people in Cape Town. We need the money the City managers are spending on Law Enforcement to create decent jobs, reliable access to food, good education, the redistribution of land and wealth, the uplifting of community solidarity.

2. We call for the release of public land for the building of housing and infrastructure for poor and working-class people without homes.

3. We call for expropriation without compensation of private land for the building of housing and infrastructure for poor and working-class people without homes.

4. We call for the redistribution of all uninhabited urban buildings and units to those who have no housing. It should be illegal to have housing standing empty for Airbnb or speculation when people are desperate for shelter.

5. We call for rent controls. Property should not be about speculation, but about the creation of homes for living. We need safe homes, not profit and extraction!

6.  We call for national and city-wide controls on gentrification developments. We need social housing, not more fancy coffee shops!

7.  We call for the upholding of the moratorium on evictions.

We will continue to struggle for the right to live equally and fairly in this city and in this country. We carry forward 400 years of resistance to colonial land theft.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 C19 People?s Coalition Anti-Repression Working Group. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).
Most Popular
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Drama as Kenyan Socialite Vera Sidika's Ex Parades Her Nude Pics
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Erica Disqualified, Lucy Evicted from Big Brother House
Bitter Anniversary in Zimbabwe a Year After Mugabe Died

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.