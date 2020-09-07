Ethiopia: Data As Future Fuel

America College of Technology is established as a private limited company by Ethiopian-born diaspora professionals who have keen interest to ensure knowledge and technology transfer. The college aspires to be one of the leading higher learning institutions in the region.

Asmamaw Atnafu (PhD) is President and owner of ACT America College of Technology. He graduated from Addis Ababa University in business administration and got master degree in computer science. Then, he went to United States and got PhD in management. He has been in United States almost 15 years.

While in United States, he was working in various Information Technology companies. And earning his own business as a form shareholder in Sholla Technology Company. This company is found in Maryland State of United States. Before he left his home country, he was instructor at Addis Ababa Commerce College.

He was also working in private banks as Information Technology manager. Sholla Technology Company mainly is working on information technology training and finance to immigrants drawn from Africa, Asia and the Middle East. It is not only providing short term trainings but also placing them on high paid jobs. Excerpts:

Herald: What are the exceptions that render the college unique or what does it offer for students than other colleges, universities?

Asmamaw: Given the current favorable opportunity here in Ethiopia, the government has invited us to come to Ethiopia and to engage in investment in the education sector. As my background is in higher education area, I started business in the same sector. We launched educational business with affiliated institution of Maharishi University, United States.

Some have preferred to move to United States for education purpose. But we managed to bring the education program in here. The Maharishi University is as well generous enough to extend its educational program, especially, in computer science.

Herald: Could you tell us about the collaborative linkage between Act American College of Technology and Maharishi University, found in United States?

Asmamaw: I am the icebreaker in invite them to come to Ethiopia to do business as well. The concerned body gave us accreditation to launch the education program. The Computer Science program is still running. If everything goes well, after 6 month, we will start PhD program, which is being a pioneer.

We will also have a do list on the educational program of data analysis, project management and finance. Of course, we have concentration areas and specialization areas which have never been there before, such as in data science and cyber security. If we will get approval from the concerned body, we will focus on specialization educational program.

We provide the education program in accordance with America standardized education practice. We will try to harmonize things with the local knowledge as well. We are not only empowering our students but also encouraging them to engage in entrepreneurship activities, self-employment trend.

We are also paperless by its nature of the college in an effort to deploying technological tools to make online education real and to set e-library. We have 85,000 of digital books for students.

We are also highly selective in recruiting instructors, to facilitate better quality education. We also share lecturers with Maharishi University.

Herald: Does the college have any intentions to place Ethiopia in the globalized system?

Asmamaw: Some courses are provided by Maharishi University. We want to expose our students to involve in international roles. We have also filed assignment for students to visit government and private owned information technology institutions, companies and villages that equip different technological tools.

We invite individuals to share their experiences, knowledge and wisdom to our students. We are also providing soft skill training. Probably most of our students are good at academic and science parts, but they lack soft skill capabilities, including, problem solving, communicative skills, team work, stress management, customer service and other skills. I think we Ethiopians are far behind in soft skills. We are good in technical but we are poor in soft skills.

International organizations pinpoint that graduates have problem on soft skill development. We provide soft skill training which is free of charge for it.

Herald: Would you say something on the quality of educational service of Maharishi University?

Asmamaw: The educational quality of Maharishi University is being up to the standards. As far as my experience and knowledge are concerned, the Maharishi University is a well- known university in terms of provision of quality educational services.

Of course, most people associate the university with India conjuring in their mind its India name. The founder, indeed, was an Indian who was a monk. The university has been working on meditational practice for the conscious mind development. Over 700 Ethiopians have so far graduated from this university.

Most of them have graduated in computer science, accounting and finance. The university has acquired a second rank in the number of graduate students in the field of computer science.

Herald: I herald that your college attempted to provide education service in the fields of data science and cyber security? Tell us about on this regard?

Asmamaw: we have an initiation to provide cyber security course as a section of computer science program. If the government approves this educational program, we are ready to feed students a great deal of knowledge in cyber security and data science as well as software engineering.

Nowadays, it is a demandable education program that attracts youngsters in this field and has job market as well. We will have a plan to invite professors from United States to lecture on cyber security for our students.

Herald: What are the contributions of the graduate students after they graduate from this college in the field of data science and cyber security?

Asmamaw: As we are in the ear of cyber war, we have to empower the generation in data science educational program. So, the government offices, financial institutions and private companies are vulnerable to cyber threat and attack. As a result of this, you should have professionals to further protect your digital identities and qualified resources.

The future fuel is data. It depends on quality of information and data you have. Therefore, you need professionals to get reliable information. We are in era that obligates collecting, processing and "eating" data.

The rich and the poor do not only rely on physical apparatus. It depends on the data you have. So, each company, it could be a private or government has a wealth of data. So, you need professionals who are capable to store, collect, update, modify and disseminate data to the right person at the right time. The data is important in the job market as well.

Herald: Tell us about the activities of ACT America College of Technology?

Asmamaw: ACT American College of technology is a higher learning institution established with a mission of producing internationally competent professionals in business administration, accounting, finance and computer science fields at undergraduate and postgraduate level.

In addition to its regular programs, ACT America College of technology also provides research, consultancy services, and short term trainings in Information Communication Technology, business, finance, project management, leadership and other soft skills.

The college strives to offer students and the community real world hands on skills and prepare them to assume leadership and entrepreneurship in the dynamic technological landscape thereby supporting the region's economic and social development effort.

It aims to provide relevant and high quality higher education programs, short term training, research and consultancy services for individuals and businesses. America College of Technology has a vision to be a preferred center of excellence in academics, research, and consultancy and community services in the region.

We do our duty with personalities of maintaining excellence in teaching, learning, research and stakeholder support services and committed to ensure quality in all what we do.

In our dealings, we try to be honest, ethical and fair. And we are committed to fostering a spirit of mutuality and collaboration in the value creation process. We as well encourage open dialogue and information exchange at all levels freely and responsibly.

Herald: What are the general aims of Act America College of Technology?

Asmamaw: Our aims are to produce globally competent innovative entrepreneurs and professionals and to promote knowledge transfer through high quality teaching, learning, research and professional engagement.

And we are to optimize strategic partnerships and collaborations that promote its core values. We as well are ready to provide high level stakeholders satisfaction and to build internationally standardized institutional capacity as well as to be an integral part of the academic, economic, and social development of the country.

In addition, we are in the position the college as a center of excellence and to ensure financial soundness of the college for its survival and growth. We are particularly focused on computer science and business management.

The business administration of our education provides students with the skills and knowledge that enable them to integrate various business functions with the overall strategy of an organization. Therefore, the program is designed in such a way that it equips graduates with advanced tools of entrepreneurship, project management,

business research and skillful identification of consumers' need, integrated marketing and communications, professional business development and consultancy, global marketing and higher-level skills in strategic planning for organizations.

There is also another program aiming to produce well-rounded individuals who are productive and responsible members of society familiar with the technical concepts and practices in the computing and information technology domain.

The program provides graduate with competency and knowledge to be an innovative entrepreneurs and to take appropriate professionals roles in the Information communication technology sector to pursue further education.

Herald: Does the college have any linkage with other global-based partners?

Asmamaw: ACT America college of Technology American College has offered courses in information communication technology and business management in collaborative with MUM, PMI, Oracle Corp, Microsoft , Amazon, American Banker Association among others.

ACT America College of Technology will engage in various research and community service programs. Its research focuses on the promotion of enabling technology for local use with method of adoption to the local context.

It also negotiates with big Information Technology companies to Ethiopia and to make funds available for pilot projects and research activities. Act America College of Technology has strong link with Maharishi University of management.

And ACT America College of Technology has also a partnership agreement with renowned international information communication technology companies such as Oracle, Microsft, Cisco, Avira, emt distribution, ACADRI and Sholla technology company.