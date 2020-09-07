Ethiopia: Authority Vows to Conserve Biodiversity Tending Indigenous Trees

Ethiopia has been transplanting tree seedlings through 'Green Legacy' initiative in a bid to combat climate change and to conserve biodiversity. As part of this move, indigenous saplings have been planted all over the country. Nevertheless, the nation needs to deploy massive effort to restore its deforested land and to realize green economic policy.

As far as conserving biodiversity is concerned, the Ethiopian Biodiversity Institute (EBI) has vowed to achieve the green legacy campaign through planting indigenous trees and tree species on the brink of extinction.

Debisa Lemesa (Ph.D.), Forest and Grazing Biodiversity Directorate Director at the institute says that preserving biodiversity would save indigenous plants and animals.

He adds that more than 135 indigenous plants are facing extinction. As such mobilizing a tree planting campaign would be a viable solution to rescue them.

"Ethiopian biodiversity has been tumbling for over a century. Our institute has prepared more than one million native seedlings. So far, 775,000 of them have been planted. Planting indigenous trees would have huge importance in preserving ecosystem and biodiversity," as to him.

Besides planting indigenous trees, the director underscores that EBI has been undertaking various activities to preserve trees which are facing extinction.

"We prioritize indigenous trees. Disappearance has become the fate of endemic plant species as proper care and preservation have not been implemented. Native cedar, olive and warka tree species and other plants that have medicinal value are suffering elimination. Thus, more than 130 indigenous plants species selected from 10 ecosystems have been distributed. This scheme will have massive role in environmental restoration and biodiversity preservation," Debisa insists.

The director states that the institute is highly committed to work with stakeholders like Ethiopian Traditional Medicines Association so as to preserve indigenous plants species.

For his part, Muez Hailu, Tigray Forest Conversation Director at Tigray Agriculture and Rural Development Bureau says that wide range of tree planting activity is being undertaken in different parts of Tigray to restore the highly affected biodiversity.

He adds that fruitful results have been gained in environmental restoration and biodiversity conservation works.

"Healthy ecosystem is flourishing in Tigray. An encouraging restoration of fauna and flora is undertaken. Endangered animals and plant species are being protected. Wild animals that opted to migrate are finding their way back to their natural habitat. Planting seedlings, water and soil conservation works have played a pivotal role changing the environment," Muez points out.

Overgrazing, deforestation and wildfire have been the major challenges in biodiversity conservation. Having realized the problem, awareness creation works are being undertaken to save the recovering ecosystem from destruction, as to him.

Ethiopia had been facing climate change induced drought for decades. Taking this into account, the government has been implementing green legacy initiative to reforest the country and to embellish biodiversity. So far, the nation has undertaken successful tree planting mission. If it continues in an organized way every year, it could realize climate change resilient green economy.