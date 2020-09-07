South Africa: Sports Committee Chairperson Extends Condolences to Mdeliswa Family

document

The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Sports, Arts and Culture, Ms Beauty Dlulane, is saddened by the news of the passing of popular television actress Ms Thandeka Mdeliswa on Saturday, 5 September 2020.

According to media reports, Ms Mdeliswa died after being shot in a gender-based-violence-related situation. She heard a commotion between her brother and two men and went out to investigate the problem. One of the men then reportedly shot her and the two men fled the scene. Ms Mdeliswa portrayed a character in the SABC 1 IsiNdebele drama series Ikani.

Ms Dlulane said South Africa and the arts sector has been robbed of a precious gift in this talented and inspirational young woman. "The death of Thandeka in a situation where she was trying to defuse an argument between two men indicates the explosiveness of the problem of gender-based-violence in South Africa. It has reached unspeakable proportions," said Ms Dlulane. Her death demands that all South Africans should stand up and fight gender-based-violence in all its manifestations.

Ms Dlulane extended condolences, on behalf of the committee, to the Mdeliswa family, relatives and friends, and wishes them strength during this difficult time.