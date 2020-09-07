Kenya: Sonko's New Sh10m Graft Case Fails to Take Off

A fresh Sh10 million corruption case against Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has been deferred to September 14 following protests from his lawyers.

Chief Magistrate Douglas Ogot Monday deferred the plea-taking after Sonko's lawyers Cecil Miller and George Kithi said they need time to read the new charge and explain it to their client.

During the session, Mr Miller opposed the Sh10 million proceedings, saying the prosecution had introduced a new charge sheet.

But the prosecution said it would not introduce new evidence.

Sonko had been directed to appear in person to plead afresh in the case initially introduced in January 2020.

The governor is accused of demanding Sh10 million from a private company, Web Tribe Ltd, to facilitate payment by the county government.

Two other cases

Sonko is also facing two other corruption cases - one on embezzling Sh357 million and another Sh24 million from the county.

In the Sh10 million case, the DPP said he would call 20 witnesses and conclude prosecution within 28 days, taking 400 hours.

The prosecution said there are protected witnesses whose testimonies will be supplied to the defence 36 hours before they take to the witness box.

The magistrate allowed the request to defer the plea.

Chief Magistrate Ogot ruled that the case will proceed on a day-to-day basis and warned that no parties will be allowed to make any applications during the trial dates.

He also said the parties are at liberty to engage in plea bargains, which should, however, not interfere with the hearing of the case.

Any development in the plea bargain will be communicated to the court by either party, the magistrate added.

The proceedings were momentarily affected by the ongoing rains in Nairobi after the roof of the parking lot where the case is being heard started leaking.

The magistrate directed parties to sit where the roof was not leaking.