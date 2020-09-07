Kenya: KMPDU Issues Nationwide Strike Notice Over Unresolved CBA Demands

7 September 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Laban Wanambisi

Nairobi — The Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) issued a two weeks nationwide strike notice on Monday citing unmet obligations under the 2017-2021 Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA).

KMPDU Secretary General Chibanzi Mwachonda gave the new ultimatum after talks with health ministry officials stalled.

Doctors and medical practitioners have accused county governments of failing to implement the 2017-2021 CBA which sought to improve the working conditions for medics.

"We've seen strikes in a number of counties because of the failure to implement this CBA. The only solution to standardize and centralize healthcare human resource is through a national Health Service Commission," he stated.

Mwachonda said KMPDU was concerned about the health workers' welfare as they had been neglected for long, with the county doing little to help them especially amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Workers in public health facilities have decried the provision of substandard face masks and other Personal Protective Equipment.

In some cases, health workers say PPEs provided by county departments of health have been inadequate forcing doctors to reuse them.

Health care workers have also decried delays in payment of salaries by counties.

"Apart from delayed salaries in some cases for over two months in some counties, there has been lack of commitment to address human resource issue including promotions," Mwachonda said.

