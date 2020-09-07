Africa: World Leaders to Make Pre-Recorded Speeches At the 75un General Assembly

Nairobi — United Nation's top policy-making organ, the General Assembly, will mostly deliberate virtually during the 75th Session scheduled to commence on September 15 in measures to reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmissions.

Leaders will be required to submit pre-recorded addresses not exceeding fifteen minutes for the traditional High-Level Debate slated to take place from September 22 to September 29.

Under normal circumstances, world leaders gather at the UNGA headquarters in New York to deliver the addresses.

This year's United Nation Gebneral Assembly is themed: "The future we want, The UN we need; Reaffirming our collective commitment to multilateralism".