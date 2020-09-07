Kenya: Progress in Kakamega Assembly As Kenya Marks a Decade Under New Constitution

In 2010, a new constitutional order came into effect in Kenya, a significant change being the devolution of governance that resulted in the creation of 47 county governments in 2013. And so Kakamega County Government was formed.

Since then, the Kakamega County Assembly, which is the legislative arm of the County Government, has continued to effectively deliver on its constitutional mandates.

We have diligently discharged our duties to ensure we enact sound Legislations and Regulations, and adopt House Resolutions and Reports that go a long way in strengthening devolved units at the grassroots level.

The Assembly's operations are anchored on the 2010 constitution and other laws created by the National Assembly and the Senate, to entrench devolution.

With 21 Committees as established by our Standing Orders, the Honourable Members (MCAs) remain on course in executing their key mandates of Oversight, Representation and Legislation, while recognising separation of power between the Executive and the County Assembly.

Kakamega County Assembly is one of the largest. It has a total of 89 MCAs serving approximately two million citizens. The assembly has registered much legislative progress.

As the nation marks 10 years since the promulgation of the Constitution of Kenya 2010, we take this opportunity to explain the legislative progress that has been realised in the county.

Establishing devolved units at the grassroots level

The county assembly has passed more than 70 pieces of legislations and innumerable policies touching various sectors. Of great significance, however, is The Kakamega County Administrative Units and Boundaries (Amendment), Act 2016, to operationalise the devolved units at the grassroots level, including the establishment of Ward Administrators and Community Area Councils across the 60 wards.

The functions of the Community Area Councils include coordination of community participation in governance, monitoring implementation of policies at the community level, advising community administrators and assisting in the development of their capacities.

These functions increase public engagement in the county government affairs and promote the realisation of the fruits of devolution.

Promotion of Affirmative Action and PWDs

Kakamega County Assembly has sought to empower historically marginalised groups to participate fully in society, including leadership in politics. In this respect, the Assembly has remained steadfast in ensuring gender balance in all the appointments by the county executive.

With 31 female members in the Assembly, seven women Members of County Assembly (MCAs) are at the helm of leadership. They were elected to the positions of Vice-Chairpersons of key committees.

For instance, Hon Godliver Omondi, the MCA for Kholera Ward, is the Vice-Chairperson of the committee on ICT, e-Government, Library and Communication, while Hon Roselyne Katibi, who was nominated to represent people with disabilities, is the Vice-Chairperson for the Implementation and Monitoring Committee.

The Assembly's leadership has also facilitated the formation of a Women Caucus comprising 27 nominated female MCAs and their four elected colleagues, to champion the interests of women in leadership.

This has increased awareness and participation on county gender matters, and the understanding of approaches and strategies of gender mainstreaming and integration in the County Assembly.

Female MCAs are able to respond to the needs and interests of both men and women, and have full participation to offer a positive change in line with the provisions of the Constitution.

The 27 nominated female MCAs represent a gender-top up, given that only four of the 60 elected MCAs were female. Another two female nominees represent the youth and people with disability respectively. The marginalised communities are represented by a male nominee.

The strengthening of the role of women, people with disability and other marginalised groups in governance through nomination has ensured they are well represented in the planning and budgeting processes.

Enhanced Pubic Participation

The Kakamega County Assembly has a robust mechanism to ensure the public is fully engaged in all matters of legislation, with a clear feedback channel as provided for in law.

We have empowered, enabled and created a platform for citizens to access information and demand accountability from the county government. In addition, the assembly open to the public who wish to attend chamber proceedings and committee sittings.

Kakamega MCAs also get to interact and engage with their electorates during submission and collection of public views on key county development documents such as the County Integrated Development Plan (CIDP), County Annual Development Plan (ADP), and County Fiscal Strategy Paper (CFSP), among others.

We join all Kenyans in marking 10 years of the promulgation of the Constitution 2010 with a call to all Kenyans to remain resolute in protecting and upholding it for sustainability, unity and justice, inclusion and good governance.

Even then, there are challenges that affect the work of county assemblies, and they need to be addressed.

For example, assemblies must remain autonomous to end county political patronage. Secondly, the Commission on Revenue Allocation should review the budgetary ceilings set for county assemblies in conformity with the needs. Thirdly, delayed disbursements of funds from The National Treasury hampers the execution of assembly mandates and general operations. These challenges should be addressed going forward.

