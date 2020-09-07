South Africa: Free State Mourns the Passing of Long-Serving Moses Mogamise

press release

The Free State Provincial Government has learnt with shock and sadness about the passing of Moses Mogamise, long-serving Deputy Director: Executive Secretariat Services, in the Inner Office of the Director-General of the Free State Province. Mogamise took ill a week ago, and was subsequently admitted to the Busamed Hospital in Bloemfontein, where he regrettably passed away on the evening of Saturday, 05 September 2020.

Affectionately known as 'Bra Moss', the larger-than-life Mogamise was a dedicated and veteran public servant, whose experience in the public service spans more than two decades.

Mogamise had been in government since the first administration of Democratic South Africa, in 1994, as the Office Manager of the then Member of Executive Council (MEC) for Safety and Security. In later years, he joined the Department of the Premier, serving under numerous Directors General in the Executive Secretariat Services unit.

"On behalf of the administration of the Free State Provincial Government, I wish to send heartfelt condolences to the family, colleagues, friends, and loved ones of Mogamise. We have lost a dedicated and humble colleague, who often went beyond the call of duty. He has run a prolific race, and may his soul rest in peace", said the Director-General (DG), Kopung Ralikontsane.

Having been, by and large, responsible for Secretariat Services for the Forum of Heads of Department (FOHOD), chaired by the DG, Mogamise served the Free State Provincial Government, and by extension the people of the province, with the utmost distinction.

A connoisseur of governance, Mogamise was responsible, for the longest time, for the coordination and functioning of FOHOD, which sits fortnightly.

The late former Premier of the Free State, Winkie Direko - a teacher by profession, who worked with Mogamise during her tenure as Premier from 1999 to 2004, once described Mogamise as one of the "the brightest people she had ever worked with".

The Premier of the Free State, Sisi Ntombela has remembered Mogamise as a dedicated public servant who spoke less yet did more, in emancipating his people from the trappings of poverty, unemployment and inequality, through his interventions as Rapporteur and Executive Secretary of FOHOD, and more often than not, in the line of duty, assisted the Secretariat of the Executive Council (EXCO). "We are hopeful that those deeply affected by his untimely departure, will find comfort during this difficult period", said Premier Ntombela.

Funeral arrangements of the late Mogamise will be communicated in due course, after thorough consultation with the immediate family.