Rwanda: Update Covid-19 06 September 2020

7 September 2020
World Health Organization (Geneva)

Twenty-five (25) new COVID-19 cases were identified out of 3481 samples tested today. This brings the cumulative number of confirmed cases to four thousand, three hundred, and seventy-four (4374). To date, two thousand, two hundred, and thirty-five (2235) patients have recovered and been discharged, including thirty-six (36) in the past 24 hours. The number of active cases is two thousand, one hundred, and twenty (2120) and nineteen (19) deaths. The new death is female Rwandan of 76 years old in Kigali.

The new cases are in Kigali (16) testing high risk groups, Rusizi (4), Rubavu (3), Rwamagana (1), and Kirehe (1); heightened vigilance is required everywhere.

The COVID-19 prevention measures announced by the Government of Rwanda must continue to be rigorously observed, especially frequent hand-washing and physical distancing. In addition, face masks must be worn in public and multi-family compounds.

Withholding information related to contact tracing or COVID-19 symptoms, jeopardises public safety and will be punished in accordance with applicable laws.

The key symptoms of coronavirus are dry cough, shortness of breath, and fever. Automated screening is available by dialing *114#. Symptoms can also be reported to a medical professional, or as follows:

Phone : 114 (toll-free);

Whatsapp message to: +250788202080;

E mail: callcenter [at] rbc.gov.rw.

Let's continue to work together to defeat this pandemic.

Read the original article on WHO.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 World Health Organization. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: WHO

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Drama as Kenyan Socialite Vera Sidika's Ex Parades Her Nude Pics
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Erica Disqualified, Lucy Evicted from Big Brother House
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Bitter Anniversary in Zimbabwe a Year After Mugabe Died

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.