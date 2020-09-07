South Africa: MEC Nomusa Dube-Ncube On Trade Mission Between Kwazulu-Natal and United Kingdom Companies

press release

I wish to extend an invitation to the members of the media to be part of the first ever Online Virtual Trade Mission involving companies in KZN and the United Kingdom.

More than 140 companies from the United Kingdom will participate. We have invited them to partner with KZN based entrepreneurs in order to drive socio-economic development for the benefit of two nations.

Journalists are encouraged to click on the link to register at https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_HH_JwVXBSg-je4Bg267VJA

As KZN, we want to turn COVID-19 into an opportunity to redevelop and transform our economy. We have identified infrastructure development as key in job creation.

The provincial infrastructure development programme involves road construction and repair, air-freight, rail, provision of water and sanitation, improvement, revamping and installation of services where they were previously unavailable, electrification, and a major focus on the maritime industry. We are also focusing on human settlement to ensure that the majority of our people have decent shelter.

For this to come to fruition we are encouraging partnership between the public and private sectors to maximize investments grow the economy together using infrastructure as a catalyst

Join Trade and Investment KwaZulu-Natal, the Durban Chamber, Business Durham and the North East England Chamber as we host a delegation of companies from the UK who are looking for sourcing, partnerships, distribution and other business opportunities in KwaZulu-Natal.

Sectors represented will include Automotive; Chemicals; Education and Training; Healthcare; Leisure; Real Estate Development and Investment; Renewable Energy; Lighting Equipment and Marketing.