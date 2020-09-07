South Africa: MEC Nomusa Dube-Ncube On Trade Mission Between Kwazulu-Natal and United Kingdom Companies

7 September 2020
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

I wish to extend an invitation to the members of the media to be part of the first ever Online Virtual Trade Mission involving companies in KZN and the United Kingdom.

More than 140 companies from the United Kingdom will participate. We have invited them to partner with KZN based entrepreneurs in order to drive socio-economic development for the benefit of two nations.

Journalists are encouraged to click on the link to register at https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_HH_JwVXBSg-je4Bg267VJA

As KZN, we want to turn COVID-19 into an opportunity to redevelop and transform our economy. We have identified infrastructure development as key in job creation.

The provincial infrastructure development programme involves road construction and repair, air-freight, rail, provision of water and sanitation, improvement, revamping and installation of services where they were previously unavailable, electrification, and a major focus on the maritime industry. We are also focusing on human settlement to ensure that the majority of our people have decent shelter.

For this to come to fruition we are encouraging partnership between the public and private sectors to maximize investments grow the economy together using infrastructure as a catalyst

Join Trade and Investment KwaZulu-Natal, the Durban Chamber, Business Durham and the North East England Chamber as we host a delegation of companies from the UK who are looking for sourcing, partnerships, distribution and other business opportunities in KwaZulu-Natal.

Sectors represented will include Automotive; Chemicals; Education and Training; Healthcare; Leisure; Real Estate Development and Investment; Renewable Energy; Lighting Equipment and Marketing.

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Govt of SA

Most Popular
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Drama as Kenyan Socialite Vera Sidika's Ex Parades Her Nude Pics
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Erica Disqualified, Lucy Evicted from Big Brother House
Bitter Anniversary in Zimbabwe a Year After Mugabe Died

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.