Malawi: Journalists, Innobuild Donate to Mzuzu City Market

Sports journalists in Mzuzu in partnership with Innobuild Private Company Limited, on Friday donated Personal Preventative Equipment (PPs) against COVID-19 to Mzuzu City Market.

Over 500 face masks, hand sanitisers, hand washing soap and eight washing buckets were donated to the Kaunjika section of Mzuzu City Market in an initiative dubbed "Walk of the journalist to fight COVID-19".

Speaking to Nyasa Times, Chairperson for the COVID-19 task force for Mzuzu based sports journalists, Draxon Maloya, said there were misconceptions regarding the COVID-19 pandemic and thought of clearing the misconceptions in partnership with Innobuild Private Company Limited.

"There are a number of misconceptions out there. Some people are saying with the hot weather around now, COVID-19 is over. We therefore thought it wise to partner with Innobuildto reach out to the masses, informing them that the pandemic is still with us, hence the donation," Maloya said.

Regional Manager for Innobuild Private Company Limited in the north, Gift Nyasulu, said it was important to reach out to the people in partnership with northern region sports journalists to disseminate important information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.

"As a company, our major stakeholder is the general public. We found it very important to partner with journalists to sensitise people on a number of issues regarding this pandemic," explained Nyasulu.

Chairperson for the Kaunjika Section in Mzuzu City Market, Joshua Chinguwo, thanked the journalists and Innobuild for the kind gesture.

"We first thought the pandemic wasn't real but with time we realised it was real. We rejected a complete lockdown but there was need for protection.

"We receive over ten thousand people in the Kaunjika Section buying and admiring the clothes we sell. We are very pleased and grateful for this kind donation," explained Chinguwo.

00vote

Article Rating