Malawi: Gaba 'Delighted' to Finish Joint Top Scorer in PSL

6 September 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Elijah Phimbi

South Africa-based Malawian prolific striker Frank Gabadinho Mhango says he is delighted to have finished as the 2020 South Africa Premier Soccer League joint scorer.

He tied with Namibian Peter Shalulire of Highlands Park on 16 goals.

The battle for the golden boot went down to the wire till the final day of the league.

Gaba led the better part of the season but unfortunately had a goal drought along the way.

Last week he came off the bench with eight minutes remaining to rescue his team and earn three points after scoring a late spectacular goal at the stoppage time.

On Saturday, Gaba made it into the starting line up and scored the only goal of the match that helped his side collect maximum three points to climb up the table and finish the league on third position.

They have booked themselves CAF tickets.

"I am delighted to be a joint top scorer. The best is yet to come," he said.

Baroka FC managed to escape relegation following a 1-1 draw with league title contenders Kaizer Chiefs.

Malawian duo Gerald Phiri Junior and Richard Mbulu both featured in the final match for Boroka.

Phiri supplied the free kick which Emmanuel Kambala connected home to level the scores and bring back Barroka into the game.

Robert Ng'ambi's Black Leopards will be counting on relegation play-offs if they are to return to the PSL.

Meanwhile, Sundowns have been crowned champions for the third time on a row.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

