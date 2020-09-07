Angola At Group C of Handball World Championship

Luanda — The national senior male handball team is included in group C of the 27th edition of the World Championship, taking place from 14 to 31 January 2021, in Egypt.

According to the draw for the event, held last Saturday in Giza (Egypt), the national team will dispute the window, in the first phase, with Croatia, Qatar and Japan.

The three best members of each group qualify for the next stage, while the eliminated teams will compete in a tournament.

For the first time the race will count on the participation of 32 teams of which 30 were already found, with a representative from North America and another from South America to be determined.

The previous edition had only 24 teams, with an increase of eight competitors.

Groups composition:

A - Cape Verde (rookie), Germany, Hungary and Uruguay

B - Spain, Brazil, Poland and Tunisia

C - Angola, Croatia, Qatar and Japan

D - Denmark (holder of the title), Argentina, Bahrain and DR Congo

Rank ( + / - )E - France, Norway, and Austria (awaits qualification of the fourth member)

F - Portugal, Algeria, Iceland and Morocco

G - Egypt, Switzerland, Czech Republic (awaiting fourth member)

H - Slovenia, Belarus, Korea and Russia